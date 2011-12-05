* Monti to present 30 billion euro austerity package
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Dec 5 Prime Minister Mario Monti
will present a 30 billion euro package of austerity measures to
parliament on Monday designed to shore up Italy's strained
public finances and help to stem a debt crisis threatening to
overwhelm the euro zone.
Cabinet approved the mix of tax hikes, pension reforms and
incentives to boost growth in a three-hour meeting on Sunday,
opening one of the most crucial weeks since the launch of the
euro more than a decade ago.
The package, dubbed a "Save Italy" decree by Monti, aims to
raise more than 10 billion euros from a new property tax, impose
a new tax on luxury items like yachts, raise value added tax,
crack down on tax evasion and bring forward measures to increase
the pension age.
The measures come before one of the most crucial weeks since
the creation of the single currency more than a decade ago, with
European leaders due to meet on Thursday and Friday in Brussels
to try to agree a broader rescue plan for the bloc.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, has been at
the centre of the crisis since mid-year, when its borrowing
costs began to approach the levels which forced Ireland, Greece
and Portugal to seek an international bailout.
Packed into a single emergency decree, the measures take
effect immediately, before formal parliamentary approval, but
Monti will have to secure the backing of legislators within 60
days for them to remain in force.
Monti, appointed at the head of a technocrat government to
replace former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi last month, had
been under growing pressure to come up with concrete measures to
address fears about Italy's towering debt mountain.
He has held to Berlusconi's pledge of a balanced budget by
2013, despite growing signs that Italy is heading into a
recession that will make it extremely difficult to make inroads
into a public debt of 120 percent of gross domestic product.
Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said the measures
outlined on Sunday would allow the goal to be met despite a
forecast that GDP would contract by 0.4-0.5 percent in 2012.
TEARS
Monti, who brought forward cabinet approval of the measures
by a day to Sunday, is due to give a briefing to the foreign
press at 1100 GMT before presenting the measures to parliament
in the afternoon.
The package is divided into 20 billion euros of budget
tightening and an additional 10 billion euros that will be
pumped back into the economy in the form of measures to help
companies and boost growth.
European Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn welcomed
the "timely and ambitious" measures and said the Commission
would carry out a detailed assessment once it had received full
details of the package.
Caught between the competing needs of boosting growth and
ensuring that cuts do not further depress an already fragile
economy, Monti's technocrat government risks growing opposition
after an initial honeymoon period with a public fed up with the
scandals of the Berlusconi era.
"A package to cry over," the daily Il Secolo XIX headlined
its front page on Monday, over a picture of Welfare Minister
Elsa Fornero, who broke down in tears while presenting measures
that will mean an effective cut in income for many pensioners.
Unions criticised the package and in an early sign of
possible opposition to the Monti government, FIM-CISL, a union
representing metal workers, said it would call a two-hour strike
on Wednesday.
"Yet again, the sacrifices demanded fall mainly on salaried
workers and pensioners and on the weaker sections of society,"
the union said in a statement.
