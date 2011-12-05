* Monti presents 30 billion euro package to parliament
* Bond yields fall as markets welcome package
* Monti admits package will hit growth, but no alternative
* Unions say measures unjust, call strikes
By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer
ROME, Dec 5 Italy risked a Greek-style
economic collapse which could threaten the future of the euro
without the austerity package approved by the government, Prime
Minister Mario Monti said on Monday, calling on European
partners to do their part.
Monti's announcement of the plan on Sunday kicked off one of
the most crucial weeks since the launch of the euro more than a
decade ago, ending with a summit of European leaders in Brussels
on Thursday and Friday to seek a wider set of crisis measures.
"If Italy were not capable of reversing the negative spiral
of growth in debt and restoring confidence to international
markets, there would be dramatic consequences, which could go as
far as putting the survival of the common currency at risk,"
Monti told parliament.
"Italy is ready to do what it has to do but Europe must not
fail to do its part," he said.
The package, dubbed a "Save Italy" decree by Monti, aims to
raise more than 10 billion euros ($13.4 billion) from a property
tax, impose a new levy on luxury items like yachts, raise value
added tax, crack down on tax evasion and increase the pension
age.
"Without this package, we think that Italy would have
collapsed, that Italy would go into a situation similar to that
of Greece," Monti told foreign journalists before heading to
parliament to present the package to lawmakers.
He acknowledged the measures would weigh on Italy's fragile
economy which most analysts say is already in recession, but
said without action the consequences would have been much worse.
Adding to ongoing pressure on Italy to carry out swift
reforms, Standard & Poor's warned it could lower its credit
rating in an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries
if EU leaders fail to resolve the debt crisis..
"We see a potential increase in risks to Italy's growth
prospects and financial stability; although we believe the
recently inaugurated Monti government has shown its commitment
to implementing growth-enhancing reforms and continuing with
fiscal consolidation," S&P said in a statement.
The statement made no specific reference to the austerity
package unveiled on Sunday.
The reforms, packed into an emergency decree that takes
effect before formal parliamentary approval, are expected to
gain the backing of most parties, with the exception of the
regional pro-devolution Northern League party.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, has been at
the centre of the debt crisis since mid-year, when its borrowing
costs began to approach the levels that forced Ireland, Greece
and Portugal to seek an international bailout.
Markets welcomed the measures, which analysts said should be
enough to persuade the European Central Bank to continue to hold
down borrowing costs by buying Italian bonds on the market.
Yields on 10-year Italian bonds dropped to 6 percent, around
a full percentage point lower than last week, while the risk
premium over benchmark German Bunds fell below 400 basis points,
levels last seen in October.
STRIKES PLANNED
International reaction was also positive, with Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte, who met Monti in Rome on Monday morning,
the European Commission and the head of the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development all welcoming the package.
But in a sign of the opposition which may face Monti's
technocrat government as austerity begins to bite, Italy's three
main trade unions called strikes on Dec. 12 to protest measures
they say are too tough on pensioners and salaried workers.
CGIL, the country's biggest union, said it will hold rallies
during a planned four-hour strike, while the more moderate CISL
and UIL unions plan a separate two-hour strike on the same day.
Monti, whose sober style contrasts markedly with his
flamboyant predecessor Silvio Berlusconi, said Italy wanted to
play a full part in Europe and said no country could act alone.
He said his government's austerity measures would contribute
to a solution involving the euro zone's bailout fund, the
International Monetary Fund and the ECB and he backed French and
German calls for tighter controls on national budgets.
"I feel that it would be perfectly understandable that the
European Commission should have the same enforcement powers in
the area of budgets that it has in the area of competition," he
told reporters.
Monti, appointed at the head of a technocrat government last
month, had been under growing pressure to come up with concrete
measures to address fears about Italy's towering debt mountain.
He has held to Berlusconi's pledge of a balanced budget by
2013, despite growing signs that Italy is heading into a
recession that will make it extremely difficult to make inroads
into a public debt of 120 percent of gross domestic product.
Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said the measures
outlined on Sunday would allow the deficit goal to be met
despite a forecast that GDP would contract by 0.4-0.5 percent in
2012.
The package is divided into 20 billion euros of budget
tightening and an additional 10 billion euros that will be
pumped back into the economy in the form of measures to help
companies and boost growth.
