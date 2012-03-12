The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's top shareholder said on Friday it had reached a
deal with a pool of 11 creditors to unblock shares in the bank
it gave them as guarantee for their loans.
The main foundation shareholder could sell a first share
packet of 7 percent early next week to private investors and
companies close to the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
The paper said a further 7-8 percent stake could be sold
after to private equity firms such as Equinox. It cited rumours
saying talks with Middle East sovereign funds, including Qatar,
were under way. Financier Massimo Armanini is also in talks for
a 2-3 percent stake on behalf of an investor from an emerging
market country, it added.
FIAT
Fiat could soon turn its attention to sealing an alliance
with a European operator in commercial vehicles in which case
the front runner would be Peugeot-Citroen, MF said on Saturday
citing an industry source close to the company.
Italy is not considering new incentives for the car sector,
Industry Minister Corrado Passera told Il Sole 24 Ore in an
interview on Sunday.
ENI, SNAM
Italy's Industry minister said in an interview in Sunday's
Sole 24 Ore Eni will exit completely from gas transport grid
operator Snam. He said state-controlled investment group Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti, a shareholder of Eni, was the most likely
candidate to be involved in the operation.
* FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
Private equity funds Sator and Palladio have almost
finalised their industrial plan to relaunch the Fondiaria-SAI
group which they want to present to creditor banks by Thursday,
Il Giornale said on Monday. The two funds have said they could
pull out if they cannot submit the plan to the banks.
* TERNA
The energy group sees 2012 sales of more than 1.7 billion
euros with 1.3 billion euros of EBITDA and net profit of 390
million euros, La Repubblica's Affari & Finanza supplement
reports, without citing sources.
