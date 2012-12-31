* February elections will test voter appetite for Monti
reforms
* Financial crisis averted but recession deepens voter
discontent
* Next government faces severe test to revive stagnant
economy
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Dec 30 Mario Monti declared "mission
accomplished" when he resigned as Italy's prime minister, having
seen off the debt crisis that loomed as he took office just over
a year ago but 2013 will test whether he has laid the
foundations for lasting economic change.
Elections on Feb. 24-25 will give Italian voters their first
chance to decide whether they want to stick to the broad course
he has set or turn to a growing chorus of politicians who have
attacked his austerity medicine.
Monti's decision to enter the race himself has put his
reform agenda at the heart of the campaign and will have effects
far outside Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, which
took the single currency to the brink of collapse last year.
Former European Commissioner Monti, favoured by the markets,
the business establishment and even the Catholic church, has
insisted that the election must be about creating agreement on
policy rather than on any individual.
In that sense, the true test of his success may be not
whether he wins a second term but whether he has succeeded in
convincing the other parties and the country as a whole to stay
with the liberalising agenda he has laid out.
That remains uncertain, despite the plaudits he earned
abroad for his handling of the crisis, as ordinary Italians have
seen their living standards fall and unemployment rise
relentlessly.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the favourites to win
the election, have supported Monti in parliament and say they
will maintain the broad course he has set, while putting more
emphasis on growth and helping workers and the poor.
But some on the left of the party and among its trade union
allies say inequality has risen under Monti.
On the right, Silvio Berlusconi accuses Monti of taking
orders from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and penalising
middle class Italians for the benefit of German banks. He has
called for sweeping tax cuts to stimulate growth.
The runaway success of the anti-establishment comic Beppe
Grillo and his 5-Star Movement, which wants to hold a referendum
to decide whether to leave the euro, has also underlined the
widespread mood of disillusion now deeply anchored in Italy.
"I don't have any confidence in my country, absolutely not,"
said Rosaria Resciniti, one of thousands of young people lining
up to enter a competition for a job as primary school teacher in
Rome.
"It is a country for old people. We should all leave and
leave the country to the pensioners," she said.
UNEMPLOYMENT EMERGENCY
Monti himself acknowledged the disaffection on Friday when
he confirmed that he would be joining the election campaign as
head of a centrist alliance committed to continuing his reforms.
"Fortunately, it seems that the financial emergency is over,
but there is another emergency which is just as serious or even
more so, which is the unemployment emergency, especially as
regards youth unemployment and the lack of growth," he said.
Helped by the promise of European Central Bank support, the
main gauge of investor confidence, the spread between yields on
Italian 10 year government bonds and safer German Bunds has
narrowed from the crisis levels of more than 550 basis points
hit when Monti took office to about 320 points.
But the broader indicators of economic health have got
worse, a fact constantly pointed out by critics such as
Berlusconi and Grillo, who say the tax hikes and spending cuts
imposed to calm the markets have dragged Italy into a
recessionary spiral.
The economy has contracted for five consecutive quarters and
is estimated to have shrunk by 2.4 percent in 2012. Public debt
has topped the symbolic 2 trillion euro level, corruption and
waste are still rampant, and youth unemployment is over 36
percent.
Italy has had the euro zone's most sluggish economy for more
than a decade, and whether any of the leaders fighting the
election can turn that around quickly is doubtful, as one of the
possible ministers in a centre-left government acknowledged.
"This crisis will last throughout the whole of the next
parliament at least," deputy PD leader Enrico Letta told Reuters
last month.
The task will be greatly complicated if market sentiment
turns against Italy as it did in 2011, when tensions in the
Berlusconi government raised doubts about its commitment to
budget discipline.
Monti, seen outside Italy at least as a guarantor of
stability, has said he was "not a man sent by Providence", but
whether he himself will be involved in the next government has
been one of the main questions hanging over the race.
His sober, professorial style came as a welcome relief to
international investors and European partners unnerved by the
turmoil and scandal surrounding Berlusconi as bond markets
crashed in the summer of 2011.
But if opinion polls are confirmed on election day, it is
difficult to see how he could become prime minister without
resorting to the kind of backroom deals that characterised the
shaky coalitions of the postwar period, when governments often
survived no more than months or even weeks.
The most recent opinion poll gave centre-left PD leader Pier
Luigi Bersani support of 36 percent, with Monti on 23.3 percent,
ahead of both Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) and Grillo's
5-Star Movement.
Monti's involvement in the election has ruled him out as a
candidate for president of the Republic, a post that would have
given him significant behind-the-scenes influence.
That leaves the possibility of becoming finance minister in
a Bersani government, though there has been little sign of
enthusiasm either from his side or from the PD, which has
maintained a respectful tone towards Monti but now clearly sees
him as a political adversary.
GROWTH AGENDA
Beyond the issue of personalities, the deep-rooted problems
afflicting the Italian economy will be a formidable challenge to
any new government.
"The situation in Italy is not easy, there are too many
centres of power where everybody blocks everything. Our
infrastructure isn't working and we've got corruption all over,"
said Renzo Rosso, head of the group behind Diesel jeans, one of
the Italian companies that has managed to find a way past the
obstacles in its home market to create a global success.
All the main parties in the race have called for more
emphasis on creating growth, which along with its towering
public debt has long been Italy's Achilles heel.
Monti's own 25-page agenda lays out a range of answers, such
as taxing consumption and large fortunes more than companies and
workers, and opening up markets to more competition and breaking
down the suffocating power of special interest groups.
Turning such ideas into practice and convincing the public
to go along with them is another matter.
Reflecting on her time in office, Elsa Fornero, an academic
expert recruited into Monti's technocrat government whose labour
reform plans were largely stymied by resistance from both unions
and employers, said she had learned the difference the hard way.
"In this period of almost a year now, I have been able to
measure the distance between being a professor and being a
minister," she told foreign reporters last month.
"It's something completely different. I have been more used
to formulating rational solutions, but the rationality of a
solution is not enough because society is more differentiated
and doesn't just live on rationality."