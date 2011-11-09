* Berlusconi sees new elections as only option
* Opposition proposes national unity government
* President to consult with all parties
ROME, Nov 9 Italy looks set for lengthy
political uncertainty after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
pledge to resign, with his centre-right party calling for
elections and the main opposition for a national unity
government.
After failing to secure the majority in a vote in the lower
house, Berlusconi said he would quit as soon as parliament
passed budget reforms urged by European partners to help Italy
stave off a debt crisis that is threatening the euro zone.
"We no longer have the majority we believed we had so we
need to recognise this and concern ourselves with what is
happening on markets...we need to show markets we are serious,"
Berlusconi told Italian television by telephone.
Votes to pass the reforms in both houses of parliament are
likely this month, and opposition leaders may try to bring this
forward in order to end as soon as possible the flamboyant
billionaire media tycoon's 17-year dominance of Italy.
Worries about the Berlusconi government's ability to
implement reforms to boost Italy's sluggish growth and cut its
huge debt have helped fuel a rise in Italy's borrowing costs to
unsustainable levels, weighing on the euro and stock markets.
Global equity markets and the euro rose after Berlusconi's
decision on hopes that a new leader will act more aggressively
to tackle the crisis in the euro zone's third largest economy
that is jeopardising Europe's single currency project.
The 75-year-old prime minister and his party say an election
is the only realistic next step but opposition leaders have
called for the formation of a national unity.
CONSULTATIONS
President Giorgio Napolitano said he would start
consultations with all political parties after the new budget
measures are approved.
When a government is defeated or resigns, it is the
president's duty to appoint a new leader to try to build a
majority in parliament, or to call new elections.
Pier Luigi Bersani, leader of the opposition Democratic
Party, called for the beginning of a new phase and reiterated
the proposal to form a transitional government including
representatives from across the political spectrum.
But members of Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom
(PDL) party, whose support would be needed for a broad-based
government, said its formation would be difficult.
"All the leaders of the PDL prefer early elections, because
it's hard to imagine a government of national unity," Education
Minister Mariastella Gelmini told Italian television, pointing
to major disagreement among political parties.
Berlusconi and his closest allies have also said that the
appointment of a government of technocrats -- an option favoured
by markets and it is thought Napolitano -- would be an
undemocratic "coup" that ignored the 2008 election result that
brought the centre right to power.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
on Tuesday that EU inspectors are due to arrive in Rome on
Wednesday to begin a monitoring mission aimed at ensuring
economic reforms are carried out as part of an agreement reached
at a G20 summit last week.
Even when Berlusconi goes, there is no guarantee that
reforms will be quickly implemented and relief on markets may
not last long.
Yields on Italy's 10-year benchmark bonds rose to 6.74
percent on Tuesday, near levels at which Portugal, Greece and
Ireland were forced to seek a bailout.
