* Italy races to pass reforms, replace Berlusconi
* Mario Monti in spotlight as possible PM after president
names him senator
* Italy at mercy of markets after bond yields hit record
high
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Nov 10 Italian politicians were scrambling
to find a replacement for departing prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi and head off the risk that the country could become
the next and biggest euro zone casualty.
President Giorgio Napolitano had tried in vain to calm
markets on Wednesday after Italy's borrowing costs reached
levels that could close its access to market funding, a
development which would threaten the future of the euro zone.
.
Napolitano gave assurances that the controversial Berlusconi
would honour his pledge to step down after parliament approved
reforms geared to placate markets. He would then waste no time
in either appointing a new government or calling new elections,
he said.
It may already be too late to turn the markets around as the
borrowing costs of the euro zone's third biggest economy have
risen for days to run past levels which forced Ireland and
Greece to seek bailouts.
"What matters most to investors is not who replaces
Berlusconi or the next government's commitment to reforms, but
whether euro zone policy-makers will finally put in place a
credible and durable backstop to Italian debt," said Nicholas
Spriro, head of debt consultancy Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
Napolitano appointed former European Commissioner Mario
Monti as a senator for life, a move which many Italian
commentators interpreted as a sign he would ask Monti to try to
form a government of technocrats as soon as Berlusconi goes.
Italy's main business and banking associations called for a
"government of national unity, with broad, cross-party support".
Monti, a respected economist, has long been cited as the
most likely leader of this kind of unelected executive, which
has been tried with success in Italy in the past and would aim
to pass the vital, market-friendly reforms.
Lower House Speaker Gianfranco Fini said that parliament
would pass the reforms by Sunday aimed at boosting growth and
shoring up public finances in a so-called "maxi amendment" to
the 2012 budget currently before parliament.
Those reforms, which Berlusconi promised to Italy's
increasingly worried partners last month, will be the
government's last piece of business before the prime minister
tenders his resignation.
The secretary of Berlusconi's People of Freedom party,
Angelino Alfano, said on television on Wednesday night that
Berlusconi would resign "between Saturday and Monday".
Despite being the subject of intense political haggling for
weeks, the details of the maxi-amendment remain sketchy.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti denied on Wednesday that
the package would include steps to ease firing restrictions, a
move which would be welcomed by markets but would be fiercely
contested by trade unions and the leftist opposition.
Measures that will feature will aim to open up the
professions, reduce bureaucracy and sell off public real estate,
government officials have said.
The European Commission has called on Italy to adopt more
steps to ensure that its promise to balanced its budget by 2013
will be achieved.
(Editing by Jon Hemming)