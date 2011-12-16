* Italian lower house gives government confidence vote
* Senate expected to give green light before Christmas
* Monti hopes it will be "last sacrifice" for Italians
(Adds Monti speech, Fitch warning of possible downgrade)
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Dec 16 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti, boosted by a parliamentary confidence vote on his tough
austerity package, said on Friday he was "absolutely not in
despair" about Italy's prospects of getting out of its debt
crisis.
Speaking in a mostly impromptu address to the lower house,
Monti also said he hoped the 33 billion euro ($43 billion)
package would be the "last sacrifice" Italians would have to
bear.
Italian media had quoted Monti's predecessor, Silvio
Berlusconi, as saying that Monti was "in despair".
But Monti, head of a technocrat government installed last
month in an effort to reassure markets that Italy can manage its
debt mountain, spoke after parliament voted on individual parts
of the package to say: "I am absolutely not in despair."
He said many of the reforms were structural and would help
future financial stability, but added that Italy needed more
measures to liberalise the economy and reform the labour market.
Hours earlier, his sweeping measures, aimed at saving the
euro zone's third-largest economy from financial disaster, were
approved in a vote of confidence by 495 votes to 88.
The collapse of investors' confidence during the summer
under Berlusconi's government thrust Italy to the centre of the
euro zone debt crisis and pushed its borrowing costs to
untenable levels on bond markets.
Hours after the confidence vote, its problems were
highlighted again when the ratings agency Fitch placed Italy and
five other euro zone countries on a downgrade warning in the
absence of a "comprehensive solution" to the debt crisis.
The austerity plan, challenged by Italy's unions and the
opposition Northern League, has been in effect since Monti's
government approved it on Dec. 4, but needed full parliamentary
approval within 60 days.
The upper house, where Monti is a life senator, is expected
to give final approval to the package next week, most likely in
another confidence vote.
Monti, a former European commissioner, called the vote in
the lower house to speed the package through parliament and
avoid debate on dozens of amendments, mostly tabled by the
League, which has tried to obstruct the measures.
AIM FOR BALANCED BUDGET
The package, which has been hailed by Italy's European Union
partners, will cut public spending, raise taxes and reform
pensions in a bid to restore market confidence in Italy's
finances and balance its budget by 2013.
While Monti has seen his popularity slip slightly in opinion
polls since he formed his government nearly one month ago, his
overall support in parliament is strong.
The two biggest groups, Berlusconi's centre-right People of
Freedom Party (PDL) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD),
support the government, although both want it to soften the
plan's impact on their core supporters.
Both parties know they cannot sabotage the government
despite their misgivings without risking an economic catastrophe
that would probably lead to a sovereign default and destroy the
euro currency.
"We would have wanted more but we will continue our battle
... to support those who don't have a voice," Dario
Franceschini, lower house PD leader, said in his pre-vote
address to parliament.
"This is just the beginning. Our aim is to save our
country."
PDL parliamentary leader Fabrizio Cichitto, speaking with
Berlusconi sitting next to him in the cramped party benches
instead of on the government dais he occupied until last month,
said: "We are entering a recession and we realise this calls for
extraordinary measures".
But Cichitto asked Monti to introduce more measures to
stimulate growth and called some of his proposals to liberalise
closed professions "Stalinist-style".
Pressure from the centre-right has forced Monti to delay
plans to liberalise some sectors, such as pharmacies, taxis,
lawyers and notaries, which are still protected by unions and
guilds who want to keep their numbers low.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Kevin Liffey)