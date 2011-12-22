* Italy can hold head high-Monti
* Senate confidence vote was final step in approval
* Package rushed through to face market crisis
(Updates after final vote)
By Steve Scherer and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Dec 22 Italy's Senate passed a vote
of confidence in the government of Prime Minister Mario Monti on
Thursday that put the final seal on an emergency austerity
budget rushed through to restore market confidence in the euro
zone's third biggest economy.
The upper house voted 257 to 41 for the government,
following a similar easy win in the lower house last week.
Monti, said he was happy with the vote and Italy could hold
its head high in Europe after passing the package of spending
cuts, tax rises and pension reform.
The budget is intended to reverse a collapse of market
confidence which has pushed Italy's borrowing costs to untenable
levels and put it at the heart of Europe's debt crisis.
Addressing the Senate before the vote, Monti said his
technocrat government had to push through the budget as fast as
possible.
"Today this chamber concludes a rapid, responsible, complex
job... on a decree that was passed in extreme emergency and that
enables Italy to hold its head high as it faces the very serious
European crisis," Monti declared.
The prime minister, appointed only five weeks ago, said that
after addressing Italy's massive debt in the 33 billion euro
($43 billion) budget, the government would turn to the country's
second economic millstone, a decade of near zero growth.
Investors turned their spotlight on these two problems in
July, sending Italy's borrowing costs rocketing.
Monti replaced Silvio Berlusconi as prime minister last
month and formed an administration of technocrats with broad
parliamentary support to pass the so-called "Save Italy" decree.
Berlusconi's failure to tackle major reforms and restore
market confidence brought Italy to the brink of economic
catastrophe, although market pressure has continued since Monti
took power.
MONTI CALLS FOR GROWTH
Monti repeated a frequent refrain over recent weeks, that
European policy must address growth as well as cutting debt.
Euro zone paymaster Germany has insisted that policy should
concentrate on fiscal discipline despite fears by both indebted
countries and economists that this will choke off essential
growth if taken too far.
The government previously passed the budget in the lower
house with a confidence vote last week to eliminate debate on
dozens of amendments, many of them brought by the opposition
Northern League, which was part of Berlusconi's administration.
League deputies blew referees' whistles and held up a banner
reading "Robber Government" in an attempt to disrupt calling of
the confidence vote in the Senate on Wednesday.
The votes in both houses allowed the broad swathe of parties
supporting Monti to show they are backing him out of a sense of
responsibility even if they are uneasy with specific measures.
Berlusconi's People of Liberty Party (PDL) is worried about
tax increases and the centre-left Democratic Party about pension
cuts, but they know they cannot sabotage the bill without
unleashing an economic disaster including a possible default.
In a reference to serious tension in recent days between the
government and trade unions over labour market reform, Monti
said the issue would need more detailed dialogue with both them
and employers before it was decided.
A suggestion by Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero this week that
the government could take measures making it easier to fire
workers caused a union outcry and she has since acknowledged she
was "naive" to suggest it before more detailed discussion.
The severity of Monti's package has taken a toll on his
popularity, which fell to 46 percent from 61 percent the
previous week, according to a poll published in Corriere della
Sera on Sunday.
Berlusconi has promised Monti full support but expressed
fear that "the horse's medicine could kill the horse", a
reference to widespread fears that the budget could stamp out
fragile growth.
Monti says markets will eventually react positively to
Italy's efforts, arguing that lower interest rates will help
offset the effects of the austerity measures on growth.
While bond yields have come down, with the 10-year issue
steadily below 7 percent, the austerity package has failed to
bring them back to more sustainable levels of about 5 percent.
Last week, ratings agency Fitch placed Italy and five other
euro zone countries on a downgrade warning in the absence of a
"comprehensive solution" to the debt crisis.
Italy's economy has expanded by an average of only 0.4
percent per year for the past decade.
It shrank 0.2 percent in the third quarter of this year,
compared with 0.5 percent growth in Germany and 0.4 percent in
France, and economists don't predict a recovery until the second
half of next year.
The main employers' lobby, Confindustria, predicts a 1.6
percent decline in gross domestic product in 2012, four times
worse than the government's forecast.
Monti's budget went into effect on Dec. 4, when it was
passed by the cabinet, but needed parliamentary approval within
60 days to become permanent.
(Writing by Barry Moody; Editing by Jon Boyle)