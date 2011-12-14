ROME Dec 14 An auction of digitial terrestrial broadcasting frequencies will not draw interest if it is held now, the Executive Chairman of Telecom Italia Franco Bernabe said on Wednesday.

The government of Prime Minister Mario Monti is considering revising the process under which new digital TV licences are awarded.

Industry Minister Corrado Passera has said the current "beauty contest" method may be replaced by an auction system.

Under the "beauty contest" method, frequencies are granted to new entrants by a government-appointed commission based on criteria including the size and technical capacity of the bidders and the strength of the content they offer.

The Democratic Party, Italy's second-largest supporting Monti's government, favours an auction, saying it would bring millions of euros in badly needed revenue. (Reporting By Daniele Mari)