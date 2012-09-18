ROME, Sept 18 Italian steel group ILVA will
invest 400 million euros ($525.48 million)to clean up its plant
in the southern city of Taranto and stop further environmental
damage in order to avoid a total shutdown, company officials
said on Monday.
ILVA's president made the commitment in an industrial plan
deposited with judicial authorities and unions.
In July, Italian prosecutors gave the company until the end
of September to come up with a plan to clean up Europe's biggest
steel plant, after an inquiry found that chemicals pumped from
the plant were harming the health of workers and local
residents.
Italian prosecutors accused plant operators earlier this
year of knowingly allowing the deadly pollution to continue.
The plant employs about 12,000 workers and another 8,000
jobs in the area are related. It is one of the few major
industries in the poorer southern region of Puglia.
Ferrante said the Luxembourg-based company Paul Wurth has
been asked to present a plan on how to contain the environmental
impact.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)