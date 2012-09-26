TARANTO, Italy, Sept 26 A judge rejected a plan
on Wednesday by steelmaker ILVA to clean up its heavily
polluting factory in southern Italy, raising new doubts over the
future of Europe's biggest steelworks.
Court sources told Reuters that Patrizia Todisco, the judge
in charge of pre-trial proceedings, ruled against the Italian
group's plan to invest 400 million euros to modernise the plant
while allowing production to continue.
"The things at stake, rights to health and work, do not
allow for bargaining," Todisco said.
In August, prosecutors ordered ILVA to stop production and
clean up the factory in Taranto, Italy, after an inquiry found
that toxic chemicals pumped from the plant were harming workers
and local residents.
The order threatens some 12,000 jobs at the mill, and an
additional 8,000 related to it, and prompted a chorus of
complaints from politicians, trade unionists and industrialists.
The mill began shutting down this week and has been running
at reduced capacity since July, though in an interview last
month director Bruno Ferrante said it was able to meet customer
demand fully.
The government said earlier this month it was committed to
keeping it open.
Government-appointed experts are currently assessing whether
to grant ILVA environmental clearance, with a decision expected
by the end of the month.
Following the judge's decision, Italy's metalworkers' union
called a two-day strike at the factory to protest the threat of
closure.
Plant administrators, placed in charge of key parts of the
site by prosecutors last month, began shutting down one of its
furnaces on Wednesday morning, Italian media reported. ILVA did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ILVA produced 8.5 million tonnes of steel in 2011, nearly 30
percent of Italy's total output, and is one of the few big
industrial plants in Italy's impoverished south.
Toxic emissions from the mill have been blamed for hundreds
of deaths. A study promoted by the health ministry showed death
rates from cancer in the area were 15 percent higher than in the
rest of Italy, and 30 percent higher in the case of lung cancer.
Italy's year-long recession has driven unemployment up to
10.7 percent nationally, the highest level reached since the
current data series compiled by state statistics office ISTAT
began in 2004. In southern Italy, joblessness exceeds 17
percent.
(Reporting by Vincenzo Damiani. Writing by Naomi O'Leary;
Editing by John Stonestreet)