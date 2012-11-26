* ILVA appeals court seizure of steel
* Says faces "immediate" shutdown of plant
* Prime Minister to meet with factory head on Thursday
* Police arrest seven, including top managers
(Adds government meeting)
By Vincenzo Damiano
BARI, Italy, Nov 26 Italy's ILVA said it may
have to close Europe's biggest steel plant after judges ordered
the seizure of steel and semi-finished products in a corruption
probe that saw several managers arrested on Monday.
Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet with the plant's
president on Thursday in response, reflecting the sensitivity of
the case for the technocrat government. At stake are some 20,000
jobs in an area already blighted by high unemployment and a
stagnant economy.
The meeting will bring together the environment, labor and
health ministers, regional governors and union chiefs, the
government said in a statement.
Prosecutors ordered the arrest of seven people on suspicion
of bribing officials to cover up a health and environmental
scandal at the sprawling site in Taranto in southern Italy,
where emissions of cancer-causing chemicals have been blamed for
abnormally high cancer rates and respiratory diseases.
Justice system officials said the prosecutors arrested
Emilio Riva, chairman of the group that owns ILVA, and six
others including his son Fabio.
President of the factory Bruno Ferrante, who is due to meet
Monti on Thursday, was also placed under investigation over the
scandal.
"I have no intention of abandoning my position as president
of ILVA. The accusations made against me by the Taranto
prosecutors are without substance," he said on Monday.
No comment was immediately available from the Riva group.
Officers from the Guardia di Finanza also impounded finished
and semi-finished products intended for sale or transfer to
other parts of the group, which also operates production sites
around Genoa in northwestern Italy.
The order covers steel produced at the plant since its
furnaces were placed under special administration four months
ago following accusations it was responsible for serious health
problems in the region.
"I am not surprised this could force them to close the
plant. Four months worth of cash flow would be lethal for any
steel company right now," said one industry analyst, who
declined to be named.
The group said it would appeal against the decision, which
made it impossible to sell its products and would lead to the
"immediate and unavoidable" closure of the Taranto factory and
all other parts of the group which depended on it.
The powerful business lobby Confindustria said a closure
would be an "extremely grave event for Italian industry
resulting from true judicial harassment".
TEST CASE
The arrests were the latest twist in a saga that has
threatened the future of ILVA, a vast industrial site that
employs 12,000 people directly and keeps another 8,000 in work
in one of the largest industrial sites in southern Italy.
ILVA has been seen as a test case of the government's
ability to protect Italy's heavy industry and preserve one of a
shrinking number of major manufacturing employers in the poor
and underdeveloped south.
Prosecutors suspect ILVA executives paid bribes to local
politicians, officials and business people to hide the scale of
the environmental disaster highlighted by a series of damning
environmental reports.
Emissions from the plant have been blamed for abnormally
high levels of tumors and respiratory diseases in the region,
prompting protests from local people faced with a seeming choice
between jobs and health.
The government last month gave ILVA authorization to
continue operations on condition that it cut emissions and
cleaned up the plant.
Metalworkers' unions called on Monti to act to save jobs and
said the government had to "declare clearly whether it wants to
save an industrial and employment centre which is essential to
the country."
ILVA said on Monday the plant fully conformed with safety
regulations and denied its operations were in any way connected
with any abnormal mortality levels.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Naomi O'Leary;
Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Dan Lalor, Helen
Massy-Beresford and Tim Dobbyn)