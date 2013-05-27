* Board of steelmaker quit after magistrates seized funds

* Government, company heads meet in Rome

* Steel association: future of Italy's biggest plant at risk

By Massimiliano Di Giorgio

ROME, May 27 Italy's government hopes the board of ILVA, the steel giant mired in an environmental scandal, will withdraw its resignation over the latest move by magistrates against the group's owners, a senior official said on Monday.

The board of ILVA announced its resignation on Saturday over the seizure of 8.1 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in assets from the Riva family, which controls Italy's biggest steel plant in the southern city of Taranto.

"We want to understand what prompted the resignation and what the financial and management situation of the group is after the seizure," industry ministry State Secretary Claudio Di Vicenti told RAI News 24 television. "We hope that circumstances will allow a rethink."

At stake are the jobs of some 12,000 ILVA employees and at least another 8,000 ancillary workers at the plant, situated in a region already suffering from high unemployment, as well as the future of one of the mainstays of Italy's steel industry.

Magistrates ordered the assets to be seized from holding company Riva Fire on suspicion of criminal association to commit environmental offences linked to steel production at ILVA, one of the biggest industrial employers in southern Italy.

They placed the group's chairman Emilio Riva under house arrest last year and opened investigations into alleged corruption and tax evasion by the group's management.

ILVA said on Saturday it would mount a legal challenge to the asset seizure, which it said threatened its capacity to continue production. Investigative sources said the Taranto plant would continue to work normally following the asset seizure.

ILVA has been at the centre of a long judicial battle over accusations that toxic emissions of dust particles from the sprawling site have caused abnormal levels of tumours and respiratory diseases around Taranto in the region of Puglia.

Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato and the president of the Puglia Region, Nichi Vendola, are due to meet ILVA management later on Monday to discuss the situation.

"If a company of this kind closes down, we can say goodbye to the whole steel industry and we'll also have problems with the engineering industry," Zanonato said on Sunday.

Actual job losses, including those at feeder companies, could reach 40,000, according to some officials.

FUTURE IN BALANCE

The government has been caught in the middle of a complex battle over the future of ILVA since prosecutors ordered the partial closure of the plant in July last year following a damning series of environmental reports.

ILVA, which produced some 8.5 million tonnes of steel in 2011, almost 30 percent of total Italian output, has been operating under special administration ever since and has outlined a two-year cleanup plan for the site.

According to prosecution documents, emissions of dioxins, benzoapyrene and other cancer-causing chemicals caused an "environmental disaster", damaging the health of Taranto residents and affecting farming and fishing for miles around.

Italy, stuck in its longest postwar recession and fighting unemployment running as high as 40 percent among young people, can ill afford the loss of one of the few major industrial employers in its poor and underdeveloped south.

The seizure of the Riva Fire assets will not directly impact steel production in Taranto but the resignation of the two administrators in charge of ILVA - chairman Bruno Ferrante, who is now under investigation himself, and chief executive Enrico Bondi - has left its future in the balance.

Antonio Gozzi, president of steel industry association Federacciai told the daily La Stampa the asset seizure would make it impossible for the company to pay suppliers and would threaten its ability to operate.

"The company will be forced to come to a halt," he said, adding that it faced the risk of acquisition by foreign buyers who would have no interest in saving domestic industry.

Magistrates operate independently of government control, which has made it difficult for ministers to criticise their actions, but industry leaders have been bitterly critical of what they see as a campaign against the company.

"It seems obvious to me that the decisions of the Taranto magistrates can only mean they want to force the closure of our most important steel company," Gozzi said ($1 = 0.7734 euros) (Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Catherine Evans/Ruth Pitchford)