* Board of steelmaker quit after magistrates seized funds
* Government, company heads meet in Rome
* Steel association: future of Italy's biggest plant at risk
By Massimiliano Di Giorgio
ROME, May 27 Italy's government hopes the board
of ILVA, the steel giant mired in an environmental scandal, will
withdraw its resignation over the latest move by magistrates
against the group's owners, a senior official said on Monday.
The board of ILVA announced its resignation on Saturday over
the seizure of 8.1 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in assets from
the Riva family, which controls Italy's biggest steel plant in
the southern city of Taranto.
"We want to understand what prompted the resignation and
what the financial and management situation of the group is
after the seizure," industry ministry State Secretary Claudio Di
Vicenti told RAI News 24 television. "We hope that circumstances
will allow a rethink."
At stake are the jobs of some 12,000 ILVA employees and at
least another 8,000 ancillary workers at the plant, situated in
a region already suffering from high unemployment, as well as
the future of one of the mainstays of Italy's steel industry.
Magistrates ordered the assets to be seized from holding
company Riva Fire on suspicion of criminal association to commit
environmental offences linked to steel production at ILVA, one
of the biggest industrial employers in southern Italy.
They placed the group's chairman Emilio Riva under house
arrest last year and opened investigations into alleged
corruption and tax evasion by the group's management.
ILVA said on Saturday it would mount a legal challenge to
the asset seizure, which it said threatened its capacity to
continue production. Investigative sources said the Taranto
plant would continue to work normally following the asset
seizure.
ILVA has been at the centre of a long judicial battle over
accusations that toxic emissions of dust particles from the
sprawling site have caused abnormal levels of tumours and
respiratory diseases around Taranto in the region of Puglia.
Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato and the president of the
Puglia Region, Nichi Vendola, are due to meet ILVA management
later on Monday to discuss the situation.
"If a company of this kind closes down, we can say goodbye
to the whole steel industry and we'll also have problems with
the engineering industry," Zanonato said on Sunday.
Actual job losses, including those at feeder companies,
could reach 40,000, according to some officials.
FUTURE IN BALANCE
The government has been caught in the middle of a complex
battle over the future of ILVA since prosecutors ordered the
partial closure of the plant in July last year following a
damning series of environmental reports.
ILVA, which produced some 8.5 million tonnes of steel in
2011, almost 30 percent of total Italian output, has been
operating under special administration ever since and has
outlined a two-year cleanup plan for the site.
According to prosecution documents, emissions of dioxins,
benzoapyrene and other cancer-causing chemicals caused an
"environmental disaster", damaging the health of Taranto
residents and affecting farming and fishing for miles around.
Italy, stuck in its longest postwar recession and fighting
unemployment running as high as 40 percent among young people,
can ill afford the loss of one of the few major industrial
employers in its poor and underdeveloped south.
The seizure of the Riva Fire assets will not directly impact
steel production in Taranto but the resignation of the two
administrators in charge of ILVA - chairman Bruno Ferrante, who
is now under investigation himself, and chief executive Enrico
Bondi - has left its future in the balance.
Antonio Gozzi, president of steel industry association
Federacciai told the daily La Stampa the asset seizure would
make it impossible for the company to pay suppliers and would
threaten its ability to operate.
"The company will be forced to come to a halt," he said,
adding that it faced the risk of acquisition by foreign buyers
who would have no interest in saving domestic industry.
Magistrates operate independently of government control,
which has made it difficult for ministers to criticise their
actions, but industry leaders have been bitterly critical of
what they see as a campaign against the company.
"It seems obvious to me that the decisions of the Taranto
magistrates can only mean they want to force the closure of our
most important steel company," Gozzi said
($1 = 0.7734 euros)
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Catherine Evans/Ruth
Pitchford)