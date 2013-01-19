* Government promises workers will keep getting paid
ROME, Jan 19 Italian metal workers called off a
strike at Europe's biggest steel plant on Saturday after an
emergency meeting between government, unions and company
management to save the ILVA factory from closure.
The battle over the future of ILVA, owned by the Riva Group,
has been one of the biggest challenges faced by the government
of Prime Minister Mario Monti and a symbol of the struggle to
preserve heavy manufacturing in Italy.
Union workers, who earlier stopped two of the plant's steel
works and a blast furnace to put pressure on management to
ensure the future of the site, said they ended their strike,
after the government promised their salaries would continue to
be paid.
But the Riva Group later released a statement saying ILVA
would only be able "to meet its commitments, starting with the
payment of wages" if steel products seized by an Italian court
were released, in line with a government order.
ILVA produced 8.5 million metric tons of steel in 2011,
nearly 30 percent of Italy's total output, and the government
says its closure would cost the wider economy up to 9 billion
euros ($11.96 billion), with knock-on effects throughout the
whole of Italian industry.
The government is in a standoff with a court that ordered
the factory to shut until it updates its facilities to reduce
pollution, which the court says has led to increased deaths from
cancer and respiratory diseases in the southern city of Taranto.
Fearing even a temporary shutdown would threaten the future
of the troubled plant, which provides 20,000 jobs in an area of
high unemployment, the government last month passed a law
overriding the court judgement and allowing the plant to stay
open as it undergoes the two-year clean-up.
It also returned to company management key factory
installations taken into court administration in July, and
ordered the release of 1 billion euros worth of steel production
seized in November after the arrest of several members of the
Riva family.
The court refused to release the steel output, judicial
sources told Reuters earlier this month. It has also appealed to
Italy's constitutional court, accusing the government of
interfering with an investigation. A judgement is expected on
Feb. 13.
"With absolute respect for the judiciary... [the government
decree] should be immediately implemented to trigger the
virtuous cycle of cleaning the environment and protecting health
and employment," the government said in a statement after the
meeting late on Friday.
The unions have found themselves in conflict with community
groups in Taranto, who argue that jobs should not come at the
expense of public health. Residents of Taranto will vote on
April 14 on whether the site should be partly or fully shut,
according to daily newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Data released on Friday showed industrial orders in Italy's
metal industry in November 2012 were down 12.1 percent compared
to the same month a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7524 euros)
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)