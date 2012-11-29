(Adds detail, background)
ROME Nov 29 The Italian cabinet will be
presented with a plan on Friday to secure the future of Europe's
biggest steel plant and protect 20,000 jobs, ILVA said in a
statement.
Prime Minister Mario Monti met company management on
Thursday to hammer out a rescue plan for the plant, a big
employer in a region of high joblessness and economic
stagnation, which is threatened with closure over an alleged
environmental disaster.
A plan to clean up the plant while ensuring its future will
go before the cabinet on Friday, according to a company
statement.
"This is a real test for Italy," Monti said at the meeting
according to the statement.
"We cannot afford to give an image of Italy as a country
where it is not possible to reconcile respect for the judiciary,
protection of employment, health and the environment, with
maintaining a strategic sector such as steel."
A court forced the sprawling plant, which produced almost 30
percent of Italy's steel output last year, to halt production
this week over concerns toxic factory emissions increased deaths
from cancer and respiratory diseases in the surrounding area of
Taranto in southern Italy.
The case has proved a challenge to Monti's technocrat
government as it tries to balance health and environmental
concerns with pro-growth policies to pull debt-burdened Italy
out of a long recession.
The factory is one of a shrinking number of major
manufacturing employers in the underdeveloped south, and there
are concerns about a wider effect on Italian industry were the
site to close.
The head of Italy's steel makers association told Reuters on
Wednesday the factory's closure would cost manufacturers up to 5
billion euros ($6.5 billion) in extra costs and force other
companies to shut.
"The manufacturing sector lives because it can get steel in
Italy. If it has to import it, it will lose its competitive
edge," Federacciai President Antonio Gozzi told Reuters in an
interview.
A tornado hit the factory on Wednesday, injuring dozens and
adding to chaos at the troubled factory, which was stormed by
workers the previous day in a strike over possible lay-offs.
