MILAN Dec 14 A team of International
Monetary Fund officials will meet with the new Italian
government in a visit to Rome next week after an agreement in
November that the Fund and the European Union would monitor the
country's budgetary and reform progress.
An IMF spokeswoman confirmed a report in Italy's Il Sole 24
Ore on Wednesday.
"A small team from the IMF will visit Rome next week to meet
with the new authorities, receive updates on recent budgetary
developments, and discuss modalities for future monitoring
missions," spokeswoman Simonetta Nardin said in an emailed
answer.
She said the team would comprise Deputy Director Aasim
Husain and Advisor Antonio Spilimbergo of the IMF's European
Department.
Italy agreed to the surveillance under the government of
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
The new executive headed by Mario Monti approved this month
a new 33 billion euro austerity package.
