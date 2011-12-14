MILAN Dec 14 A team of International Monetary Fund officials will meet with the new Italian government in a visit to Rome next week after an agreement in November that the Fund and the European Union would monitor the country's budgetary and reform progress.

An IMF spokeswoman confirmed a report in Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

"A small team from the IMF will visit Rome next week to meet with the new authorities, receive updates on recent budgetary developments, and discuss modalities for future monitoring missions," spokeswoman Simonetta Nardin said in an emailed answer.

She said the team would comprise Deputy Director Aasim Husain and Advisor Antonio Spilimbergo of the IMF's European Department.

Italy agreed to the surveillance under the government of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The new executive headed by Mario Monti approved this month a new 33 billion euro austerity package.

(Reporting By Francesca Landini; Editing by John Stonestreet)