MILAN Feb 3 Italy is discussing with the
International Monetary Fund ways to soften the terms of an
enhanced surveillance agreed last November by former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a source close to the matter said on
Friday.
The euro zone third-largest economy had been forced to
request a monitoring mission from the IMF to placate worried
investors and reassure European governments as its borrowing
costs rose to dangerously high levels.
But a new technocratic government, led by respected
economist and former European Commissioner Mario Monti, has
since alleviated concerns about Italy's commitments to
growth-boosting and belt-tightening reforms.
"Italy and the IMF are discussing on a bilateral level about
the possibility to modify the initial mandate of the enhanced
surveillance ... and that the fiscal monitoring be done under
the Fund's normal monitoring process," the source said.
The monitoring mission could be scaled down to a more
routine monitoring mandate under article IV of the IMF, a
compulsory assessment undergone annually in every member
country.
"It could become a reinforced article-IV mission, brought
forward compared to the normal dates, considering that the
country's current situation has changed a lot since November,"
the source said, adding that nothing had been decided yet.
Italy had become the first G7 country to request an enhanced
surveillance mission from the IMF, a procedure normally reserved
for emerging market countries.
The Italian Treasury declined to comment. No one at the IMF
was immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Writing by Michel Rose;
editing by Patrick Graham)