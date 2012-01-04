MILAN Jan 4 The biggest risk for Italy would be to have to ask the International Monetary Fund for assistance, former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said in an interview published in Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

Under former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Tremonti was long credited with insulating the euro zone's third-largest economy from the debt crisis in peripherial countries, before a spike in borrowing costs forced his government to resign in November.

"I believe that the most serious risk for Italy is not to have to pass a new austerity package, but to have to request assistance from the International Monetary Fund. Like financial circles and European circles are suggesting. Like the 'silence' of rating agencies implies," Tremonti said.

Italy requested IMF monitoring in November to calm market concerns over its reform measures and an IMF mission to assess the country's economy is likely to take place in early 2012, the IMF said last month.

"I have no idea how much capital could be lent to Italy by the Fund or could be vehiculated through the Fund: some say around 300-400 billion," he added.

Italian officials have repeatedly denied the country would need a bailout like the ones Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to accept after their borrowing costs were pushed to unsustainable levels. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Kim Coghill)