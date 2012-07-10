(Adds background, quotes)
By Steve Scherer
ROME, July 10 The International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday that Italy still has a long way to go to turn
around its economy, which has had the slowest growth rate in the
EU over the past decade.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's government has an "ambitious
and wide-ranging agenda (which) aims to revive growth," the
Washington-based institute said in its annual report on Italy's
economy, the euro zone's third biggest.
Monti's pension reform, his limited deregulation of
services, his labour market reform, and newly announced cuts to
state spending go in the right direction, but to break Italy's
low-growth, high-debt spiral, more must be done, the IMF said.
"This is a process that must continue and must continue
forcefully and expeditiously if it is going to succeed," said
its Italian mission chief Kenneth Kang in a conference call.
The group did not revise its growth forecast for the Italian
economy, seen shrinking 1.9 percent this year, but it predicted
the country's budget deficit would be 2.6 percent of gross
domestic product, up from April's 2.4 percent forecast.
May's earthquakes in the industrial region of Emilia-Romagna
will drag on manufacturing and exports in the third quarter, the
IMF added.
Monti, whose term ends in the spring of next year, said on
Tuesday in Brussels that uncertainty over who will take over for
him is hurting foreign investment and driving up borrowing costs
on the country's 1.95 trillion euro ($2.4 trillion) debt.
Monti was brought in unelected to save Italy from defaulting
on its debt in November. He repeated on Tuesday that he is not
willing run for office next year, and most political parties
have made it clear they would prefer he did not.
Increasing concern about the future of the reform process
prompted President Giorgio Napolitano to say on Tuesday that
party leaders will continue down the path to Monti has set.
"Maintaining the momentum for reform in Italy will be
important to address underlying structural weaknesses and revive
growth," the IMF said.
The IMF praised the 26 billion euros in extra public
expenditure cuts by 2014 announced by Monti last week, but said
more reductions should be made and the savings used to lower
labour costs.
It also encouraged further flexibility on rules governing
the job market, while praising Monti's labour reform.
"Absent shocks, (economic) recovery will take hold in early
2013, led by a modest pickup in exports, but will lag the rest
of the region," the IMF's report said, but added: "The risks to
the outlook are on the downside, stemming mainly from an
intensification of the euro area crisis."
Thanks to Monti's policies, the IMF said Italy's primary
surplus, which excludes interest payments, would be above 4
percent next year, the highest in the euro area.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)