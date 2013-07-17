ROME, July 17 Imports of maize into Italy rose in the first four months of 2013 to 1.249 million tonnes from 794,194 tonnes in the same period last year, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Wednesday.

The value of maize imports into Italy rose to 338 million euros ($444.05 million) from 189.5 million euros in the first four months of last year.

Soft wheat imports fell to 1.054 million tonnes in the period from 1.54 million tonnes last year. Durum wheat imports rose to 419,779 tonnes from 379,463 tonnes in the same period of 2012. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)