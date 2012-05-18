* Italy says recalls ambassador for consultations
* India says Italian move not unusual
* Marines to appear in court on May 25
(Adds Italian foreign ministry, Indian officials, background)
ROME, May 18 Italy recalled its ambassador from
New Delhi on Friday after two Italian members of an anti-piracy
unit were charged with the murder of two Indian fishermen in an
escalation of an increasingly tense diplomatic dispute.
The Italian marines, who were members of a security
detachment protecting the merchant vessel Enrica Lexie, have
been held in the southern Indian state of Kerala since being
arrested by local authorities in February.
Italy's foreign ministry said it was recalling its
ambassador for consultations "in light of the situation in
Kerala and the charges against the two Italian servicemen
Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone".
Latorre and Girone were stationed on a merchant ship off the
southern Indian coast tasked with protecting it from pirate
attacks. They fired warning shots at a fishing boat on Feb. 15,
believing it to be a pirate vessel, they said.
A spokesman for India's foreign ministry said the fact that
Italy had recalled its ambassador did not indicate relations had
soured.
"Calling back for consultation is not unusual and they have
not told us it is anything unusual. Our understanding is that it
is for consultation, not for recall," said the spokesman, who
asked not to be named.
One of the murder charges carries a maximum penalty of life
imprisonment, but another can be punished by death, though the
central government would have to approve that. India has not
used the death penalty for several years, the state's deputy
public prosecutor K.O. Raju told Reuters.
The marines will appear in court on May 25, when a charge
sheet will be presented to them, and the trial could begin
shortly afterwards, Raju said.
The Enrica Lexie entered the Indian port of Kochi on Feb. 20
after the authorities asked its crew to help identify some
suspected pirates.
The marines were then arrested by some 30 armed Indian
officials in what the Italian foreign minister said was
"subterfuge by the local police".
India has ignored Italy's protests that jurisdiction over
the marines should lie with Rome because the incident occurred
in international waters.
Speaking on Indian television, Italy's Deputy Foreign
Minister Staffan de Mistura said on Friday that the Indian legal
process was taking too long and vowed to take the case to the
Supreme Court if the verdict in Kerala went against the marines.
He made no mention of the ambassador being recalled.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie; Additional
reporting by D. Jose in Thiruvananthapuram and Frank Jack Daniel
in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Osborn)