TRIVANDRUM, India, April 24 Italy said on
Tuesday it had paid $380,000 to the families of two Indian
fishermen who officials said were mistaken for pirates and shot
dead by an Italian navy security team guarding a merchant
vessel.
Two marines, who were escorting the Italian-flagged tanker
Enrica Lexie off India's south western coast in February, were
charged with murder and are awaiting trial in the state of
Kerala.
Italy's consul general in Mumbai, Giampaolo Cutillo, told
reporters the payment - 10 million rupees ($190,000) to each
family - was a gesture of goodwill and not an admission of
responsibility for the deaths.
The incident triggered a diplomatic row, with Italy accusing
India of breaching its territorial jurisdiction by arresting the
marines in international waters.
Cutillo said the settlement had been reached with each of
the victims' families in the coastal town of Kochi. The
relatives agreed to withdraw their cases against the marines, he
said.
"We have reciprocated the gesture to express our solidarity
with the two families," Cutillio said. "We are sorry for the
incident and we are conveying our deepest condolence to the
victim's kin," he said.
Kerala's state government has not dropped its own charges
against the two men and the widow of one of the victims told
Reuters she was not happy with the compensation alone.
"The money will not compensate the loss of my husband. We
want the two marines to get the maximum punishment so that such
incidents will not be repeated in future," she said.
Attacks on ships have increased in the eastern side of the
Arabian Sea, as increased security around the Horn of Africa has
pushed Somali pirates to make raids as far over as the Maldives.
The waters close to India are generally considered safer.
(Reporting By D Jose; Writing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Andrew Heavens)