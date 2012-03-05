ROME, March 5 Italy said on Monday it was
very concerned over what it called an "unacceptable" decision by
Indian authorities to jail two Italian marines who had been held
in a police-guarded guest house for allegedly shooting two
fishermen.
Indian authorities detained Massimiliano Latorre and
Salvatore Girone in the southern Indian coastal town of Kochi on
Feb. 20, igniting a diplomatic dispute that has escalated.
The two marines were assigned to protect the Italian
merchant vessel Enrica Lexie, which was sailing off the Indian
coast when they opened fire to avert what they thought was a
pirate attack.
Foreign Ministry Director-General Giampiero Massolo spoke to
the Indian Embassy's charge d'affaires, Saurabh Kumar, to
express "very real concern" about the decision to transfer the
two to the prison in Trivandrum, a ministry statement said.
The government considered "such measures unacceptable given
the status of the servicemen" and asked that the two sailors be
transferred to a more "adequate" structure, it said.
Italy insists that India has no jurisdiction over the
incident, which occurred in international waters.
Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi argues that, since the marines
were aboard an Italian vessel, any investigation or trial should
be conducted by Italy according to longstanding international
rules governing the high seas.
Italy began assigning military teams to protect its merchant
vessels in the Indian Ocean last year after a series of attacks
by Somali pirates on Italian ships.
Pirates operating in small fishing vessels and fast
motorboats have hijacked dozens of ships in the region in recent
years, extracting millions of dollars in ransom.
(Reporting By Steve Scherer; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)