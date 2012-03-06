* India, Italy argue over who has jurisdiction
ROME, March 6 The Italian Foreign Ministry
summoned the Indian ambassador on Tuesday to protest over the
jailing in India of two Italian marines suspected of shooting
two fishermen they believed to be pirates.
The summoning of Ambassador Shri Debabrata Saha further
escalated a dispute between the two countries over the incident
last month. Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi said the jailing of
the men was "unacceptable".
The two marines were assigned to protect the Italian
merchant vessel Enrica Lexie, which was sailing off the Indian
coast when they opened fire to avert what they thought was a
pirate attack.
The marines, Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone,
handed themselves in to authorities in the southern coastal town
of Kochi after the incident and were held in a police-guarded
guest house before being transferred to a prison on Monday.
Italy, which sent an envoy to negotiate their release,
insists that India has no jurisdiction over the matter because
it occurred in international waters.
It argues that, since the marines were aboard an Italian
vessel, any investigation or trial should be conducted by Italy
according to international law governing the high seas.
In New Delhi, the Indian foreign ministry re-stated its
position that jurisdiction was theirs.
"Our views are very clear on this. The law of the land is
taking its course," said spokesman Syed Akbaruddin.
Rome began assigning military teams to protect its merchant
vessels in the Indian Ocean last year after a series of attacks
by Somali pirates on Italian ships.
Pirates operating in small fishing vessels and fast
motorboats have hijacked dozens of ships in the region in recent
years, extracting millions of dollars in ransom.
