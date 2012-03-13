* Italian marines say thought fishermen were pirates
* Arrest and detention straining Rome-Delhi ties
* Italy says marines' arrest undermines piracy fight
ROME, March 13 Italy on Tuesday accused
Indian authorities of using trickery to arrest two Italian
marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen they thought
were pirates, and said Delhi's attitude risked undermining the
international fight against piracy.
Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi told the Senate that Italy was
pursuing every possible solution to win the marines' release
almost a month after the incident.
The marines, Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone, were
stationed on a merchant ship off the southern Indian coast to
protect it from pirate attacks. The marines said they shot at
the fishing boat on Feb. 15 believing it to be a pirate vessel.
Terzi said their merchant ship, the Enrica Lexie, entered
the Indian port of Kochi on Feb. 20 after authorities asked the
crew to help identify some suspected pirates. The marines were
then arrested by some 30 armed Indian officials in what the
foreign minister said was "a subterfuge by the local police".
Tensions between the two countries have been running high
ever since, with India turning a deaf ear to Italy's insistence
that jurisdiction over the marines should lie with them because
the incident occurred in international waters.
Terzi said Italy was backed by "important countries" who
feared India was endangering the anti-piracy battle.
"The precedent set by India can have grave consequences on
the effectiveness of international operations against piracy and
terrorism," he said.
The European Union said last week it would intervene to seek
a resolution and on Tuesday Prime Minister Mario Monti met with
EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton to discuss the matter.
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing
by Ben Harding)