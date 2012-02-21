ROME Feb 21 An Italian government
official set off for India on Tuesday and Rome announced that
Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi would travel there next week as
Italy stepped up efforts to free two Italian marines accused of
killing two Indian men while trying to protect a cargo ship from
piracy.
Indian authorities on Sunday arrested the two marines,
Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone, in the southern
coastal town of Kochi for the alleged shooting of two local
fisherman.
The marines were part of a security detachment assigned to
protect the Italian merchant vessel Enrica Lexie from piracy. In
a disputed incident on Wednesday, they fired what they described
as warning shots towards a fishing vessel whose approach was
"clearly hostile, typical of pirates," the Italian navy said.
But that account is disputed by India, and the two
countries' failure to reach consensus has triggered a serious
diplomatic dispute.
Undersecretary for foreign affairs Staffan De Mistura left
for India on Tuesday and Terzi will be in New Delhi in a week's
time, according to a statement from the Italian foreign
ministry.
Italy says the marines only fired into the water but Indian
authorities say two men on the fishing boat were shot dead.
Italy said on Monday it should be the one investigating the
allegations since the incident occurred in international waters.
India's actions undermined international efforts to combat
maritime piracy, Terzi added on Tuesday.
"We don't want to see a multilateral, international
commitment to fight piracy dramatically undone by episodes like
this one," Terzi told reporters at the ministry.
Italy began assigning military teams to protect its merchant
vessels in the Indian Ocean last year after a series of attacks
by Somali pirates on Italian ships.
Pirates operating in small fishing vessels and fast
motorboats have hijacked dozens of vessels in the region over
recent years, extracting millions of dollars in ransom.
