MILAN, March 11 Italy is not considering
new incentives for the car sector, Industry Minister Corrado
Passera told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.
"There's nothing regarding this on the table, and nor is
Fiat asking for them," Passera said.
The head of automaker Fiat Sergio Marchionne said
last Tuesday he is opposed to any sort of car incentives to help
boost Italy's slumping domestic market.
In recent weeks, Italian papers have reported Prime Minister
Mario Monti's government could offer cash incentives to Italians
who trade in their old car for a new one.
Passera said Italian oil and gas group Eni will
exit completely from gas transport grid operator Snam.
"With the Treasury we are looking at how to do this in a way
that is best for all shareholders," he said.
State-controlled Eni owns more than 50 percent of Snam. A
recent government decree called for the ownership unbundling of
the two companies.
Passera said state-controlled investment group Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which is a shareholder of Eni, was
the most likely candidate to be involved in the operation.
The CDP could also play a role in the development of Italy's
broadband telecommunications backbone network, he said.
Passera added incentives for companies involved in research
and innovation will be approved in the next few weeks.
After the introduction of austerity measures, the Monti
government is looking at ways to boost growth and create jobs.
