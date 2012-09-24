MILAN, Sept 24 The Italian government will look at ways to help manufacturing sector exports in coming weeks, the country's Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Monday, after a weekend meeting with car-maker Fiat.

Fiat is under fire from labour unions for announcing it is putting investments in the Italian market on hold pending an upturn in car sales, which are in their fifth year of decline.

Fiat's falling market share in Europe "suggests its decisions on investment may be inadequate," Passera added.

Passera's ministry will sit down with Fiat in the coming weeks and work out a plan enabling Fiat to build cars in Italy for export.