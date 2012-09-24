BRIEF-A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles
* A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 24 The Italian government will look at ways to help manufacturing sector exports in coming weeks, the country's Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Monday, after a weekend meeting with car-maker Fiat.
Fiat is under fire from labour unions for announcing it is putting investments in the Italian market on hold pending an upturn in car sales, which are in their fifth year of decline.
Fiat's falling market share in Europe "suggests its decisions on investment may be inadequate," Passera added.
Passera's ministry will sit down with Fiat in the coming weeks and work out a plan enabling Fiat to build cars in Italy for export.
* A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK business minister comments)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 0.9 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest intraday jump ever, adding as much as 20 percent. Analysts said the accord increases the value of Bra