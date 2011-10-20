* Monte Paschi JV expanding auto sales, Intesa in pilot phase

MILAN, Oct 19 Italian sales of auto insurance via banks and on the Internet are on the rise as new entrants see an opportunity to undercut traditional operators and break their hold on a 20 billion euro ($28 billion) market.

A tie-up between French insurer Axa and Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is seeing solid sales in MPS branches, while bank Intesa Sanpaolo is revving up a pilot project, executives said.

Selling life insurance in banks and post offices is well established in Italy -- 60 percent of the 90 billion euros of business conducted in 2010 was through those avenues -- but not so non-life, and particularly auto, insurance.

"While there is confirmation the agent's channel is the main one for distributing non-life, and auto policies in particular, there are signs diversification is starting, albeit gradually, to be more solid," the regulator said.

Auto policy sales via phone and Internet grew to 7 percent of the market in the first half, from 6.1 percent in 2010. Non-life sales via bank branches and post offices are also rising, ISVAP head Giancarlo Giannini said.

The post office, which has built about a 10 percent share of the life insurance market in just 10 years, is mulling adding auto to its recently launched non-life offerings to protect the home, family, health and credit risks.

"It has been a big challenge to sell non-life in the post offices. We have very clear products, simple cover and very targeted. We are not yet selling auto," said Maria Bianca Farina, the chief executive of the post's insurance operations.

"We are thinking about it. We have launched non-life, non-auto for only a short time. Auto is not for tomorrow," Farina said, but did not discount the possibility of a decision in 2012.

AXA MPS, the French insurer/Italian bank venture which started auto insurance sales in November, is operating in three Italian regions, and plans to complete its nationwide roll-out at the end of 2012, its chief executive said.

"The roll-out is going better than we expected because clients like it ... Marche and Tuscany (regions) are at the level of best practice in France," CEO Frederic de Courtois told a conference this week.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is at the pilot stage in four regions with its offering, which includes fixing a black box recorder in the vehicle as a help in settling any claims, an executive said.

"It is still in the pilot phase, which we will complete this year. We see next year (the results)," said Alessandro Scarfo, chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura.

Rises in auto insurance tariffs in 2009 and 2010 are helping traditional operators improve profitability, which has been hit by a high level of fraudulent claims in the south of Italy, high medical claims, and botched government reforms.

But hikes can also be an opportunity for new entrants, including Internet-based providers, said Alessandro Santoni, an insurance pricing expert from international consultancy Towers Watson.

"Someone can think of cutting prices. Banks have all the numbers to do it. They have a competitive advantage. It is a product which requires periodic payments, and (banks) have direct access to customer current accounts," he said.

However, the agents who work for traditional companies, such as auto policy leader Fondiaria-SAI , and which still account for around 90 percent of sales, are not yet under threat of being overtaken, at least in the next five years, he said.

By contrast, the Association of British Insurers says it is estimated that 51 percent of all private car new business in the UK came through the Internet last year. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Will Waterman)