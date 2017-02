MILAN Nov 29 Premiums from new life insurance policies in Italy fell 28.7 percent in October to 3.902 billion euros, from a year earlier, the ANIA insurance industry association said on Tuesday.

The October data ended a recent trend of narrowing annual falls. In September, new life premiums fell 10.2 percent to 4.168 billion euros.

The October figure is the biggest yearly decrease since June.

In the first 10 months of the year, new life premiums were 51.1 billion euros, down 25.9 percent from a year earlier.

Italy's largest insurers are Assicurazioni Generali , Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol.

