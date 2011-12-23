MILAN Dec 23 Premiums from new life insurance policies in Italy fell 25.3 percent in November to 3.964 billion euros ($5.2 billion), from a year earlier, the ANIA insurance industry association said on Friday in a statement.

The November fall is only slightly less than the sharp 28.7 percent seen in October, which ended an improving trend seen in the data since June.

In the first 11 months of the year, new life premiums were down 25.8 percent to 55.1 billion euros, ANIA said.

Italy's largest insurers are Assicurazioni Generali , Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol.

