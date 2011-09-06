* New life premiums down for 12th month in a row

* Seven-month new life premiums down 27.6 percent

MILAN, Sept 6 Premiums from new life insurance policies in Italy fell 22.3 percent in July year-on-year to 4.7 billion euros ($6.6 billion), the ANIA insurance industry association said on Tuesday.

June premiums fell 38.6 percent.

In the first seven months of 2011, new life premiums have fallen 27.6 percent, ANIA said, reflecting a difficult comparison with a year earlier when there was a boom in life insurance sales.

Italy's largest insurers are Assicurazioni Generali , Fondiaria-SAI , and Unipol .