ROME Oct 23 Italy's financial police are investigating the president of insurance watchdog Isvap, Giancarlo Giannini, as part of a probe into the takeover of insurer Fondiaria-SAI by peer Unipol, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The police are searching Giannini's offices in Rome, the source said, as part of the probe launched by a Turin court.

The merger of Unipol and the Fondiaria group is due to be operative at the beginning of next year.

