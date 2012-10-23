UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ROME Oct 23 Italy's financial police are investigating the president of insurance watchdog Isvap, Giancarlo Giannini, as part of a probe into the takeover of insurer Fondiaria-SAI by peer Unipol, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The police are searching Giannini's offices in Rome, the source said, as part of the probe launched by a Turin court.
The merger of Unipol and the Fondiaria group is due to be operative at the beginning of next year.
(Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Catherine Hornby)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts