MILAN, July 7 Italy's bank rescue fund Atlante
will be boosted to help lenders shed their non-performing loans,
the chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo told la Repubblica on Thursday,
adding Italy's biggest retail bank will not contribute
additional money to the fund.
The Atlante fund was set up to help Italian banks raise
fresh financial resources to boost their capital and shift some
of the 360 billion euros ($399.31 billion) of bad debt clogging
up their balance sheets. Intesa put 845 million euros in the
4.25 billion euro fund.
Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in any acquisition in
Italy, chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro told the media, when
asked whether the bank was looking at troubled lender Monte dei
Paschi di Siena.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
