MILAN Jan 20 Italians have shifted away from
domestic government and bank bonds and are putting more and more
of their savings into foreign assets, the Bank of Italy said on
Friday.
The central bank said in its quarterly economic bulletin
Italians were buying more insurance and asset management
products amid unattractively low yields on government bonds and
a sharp contraction in bonds issued by banks.
The Bank of Italy said changes in bank bond issuance were
driven by a less favourable tax regime but also by new European
Union rules limiting state aid to lenders which increased the
risk for investors.
Banks, on their part, have supported profits by reaping fees
on the sale of investment products to customers, replacing
instead funding from retail bonds coming to maturity with
European Central Bank loans.
The Bank of Italy said Italians had bought a net 66.7
billion euros of foreign securities -- for almost two thirds
mutual funds -- between January and November last year, driving
higher its liabilities towards other euro zone's central banks.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is
monitored because its rising can indicate financial stress.
Italy's Target 2 balance stood d 358.6 billion euros in
November having risen by 129 billion euros in a year. It stood
well above a 289 billion euro peak reached in August 2012 at the
height of the euro zone crisis.
Net purchases of foreign assets by Italians totalled 280
billion euros between January 2014 and October 2016. This shift
came after seven years of modest or negative foreign portfolio
investments by Italian residents.
