* Morgan Stanley says ECB backstop supporting Italy
* But most investors don't see ECB stepping in
* Say Italy political, economic risk underestimated
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN, March 15 Financial investors would prefer
Italy avoided new elections, concerned they would just postpone
economic reform and bring little hope of resolving a
parliamentary deadlock, a survey by U.S. bank Morgan Stanley
showed on Friday.
Only significant funding problems and a much deeper
recession would reignite the sort of fear that pushed Italy's
10-year bond yields above 6.5 percent in July, according to the
survey of 317 market participants carried out this week.
But two thirds of those polled considered the prospect of
Italy holding new elections after being unable to form a
government as the worst-case scenario politically.
"A return to the polls would risk prolonging uncertainty,"
Morgan Stanley said in its analysis of the survey, which
compiles the responses of fund managers, banks, hedge funds,
insurers and pension funds.
"An unresolved political situation cold postpone a
resumption of the reform path or dilute it further."
A national election on Feb. 24-25 resulted in a hung
parliament and Italy's main parties have been unable to find a
way out of the impasse.
However, debt markets have so far taken the gridlock in
their stride, largely thanks to the European Central Bank's
pledge to buy potentially unlimited amounts of bonds from euro
zone countries in trouble that ask for help.
"The perceived ECB backstop is of course a major factor
behind relatively well-behaved markets," Morgan Stanley said.
"Conversely, previous political events, such as government
crises, have exerted a substantial influence on Italian
financial markets over the past several decades."
Italian bond prices are also supported by the fact that
two-thirds of the country's debt is now in domestic or ECB
hands, a stabilising factor.
RECESSION
But if the economy, which the Bank of Italy says will
contract by 1 percent in 2013, were to slow down much further,
markets could start to take fright.
"We remain concerned that the uncertainty may continue to
affect the economy and ownership of Italian shares," Morgan
Stanley, which is underweight in Italian banks, said.
According to the poll, investors overall currently assign a
less than 25 percent probability to the ECB having to enact its
bond-buying programme for Italy. Foreign investors, who
represented 70 percent of those polled, have a more bearish
outlook, seeing up to a 50 percent chance.
For foreign players, Spanish debt is the asset most likely
to suffer from a new Italian debt crisis, followed by European
equities, Portuguese assets and the euro, with U.S. Treasuries
and German Bunds seen as safe havens.
The survey showed many believed markets in general were
underestimating the potential risks from protracted political
instability and the weakness of Italy's economy.
On the other hand, they would be positively surprised if the
centre-left Democratic Party were to appoint Matteo Renzi, the
young mayor of Florence, as its leader in place of current party
chief Pier Luigi Bersani.