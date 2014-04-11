PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN, April 11 Italy's Anima Holding said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering at 4.20 euros a share, near the top of its price range, valuing the company at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75 billion).
In a statement, the company said demand surpassed by more than five times the size of the offer.
Anima Holding will debut on the Italian stock exchange on April 16. Goldman Sachs, UBS, Banca IMI and UniCredit are arranging the deal to list up to 55 percent of the company. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.