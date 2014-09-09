MILAN, Sept 9 Italy's Intercos has filed a request to list on Milan's stock exchange, the make-up company founded in 1972 said on Tuesday.

The group, which produces and sells cosmetics and skin-care products, said in a statement it would use proceeds from the listing to expand its business and to cut debt.

Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS are global coordinators and joint book runners for the offer, it added. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)