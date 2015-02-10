MILAN Feb 10 The Milan stock exchange said on Tuesday it had given a green light to the initial public offering of Italian retail chain OVS.

The 900-shop chain is part of the Coin group which was taken over by private equity firm BC Partners in 2011.

OVS is expected to have posted sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) last year. ($1 = 0.8837 euros)