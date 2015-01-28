MILAN Jan 28 Italian retail chain OVS plans to list 40 to 50 percent of its capital on the Milan bourse to raise up to 400 million euros ($452 million) in a bid to cut debt, according to documents by one of the deal's joint global coordinators.

One of the documents by Banca IMI estimated a core equity value for OVS of between 548 million and 699 million euros, before a 350 million euro new share sale planned as part of the initial public offering.

A separate document from Banca IMI said OVS plans to raise a further 50 million euros by selling existing shares.

OVS, which is expected to have posted sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) last year, is part of the Coin group which was taken over by private equity firm BC Partners in 2011.

The 900-shop chain plans to use proceeds from the listing to cut its net debt, which dates back to the private equity buyout, to below two times core earnings.

Net debt was estimated at 652 million euros at the end of 2014, or more than four times adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 153 million euros.

