MILAN Nov 7 The order book for the initial public offering (IPO) of Italy's Rai Way is covered at the lowest end of the price range, sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The IPO of the network company of Italian state broadcaster RAI started on Monday and runs until Nov. 13.

The price range for the IPO is 2.95-3.5 euros per share. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini)