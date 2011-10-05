GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
MILAN Oct 5 Italy can help Iraq develop its energy networks and capacity using the know how of groups like Eni and Enel , the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.
Italy aimed to strengthen its presence in local oil and gas projects in Iraq, the ministry said in a statement after the minister Paolo Romani had met Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Shahristani in Baghdad.
Romani also said Italian businesses were ready to strengthen existing partnerships in the country in two big infrastructure projects: the Al Faw port and the Al Mosul dam. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
SEOUL, Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.