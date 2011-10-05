MILAN Oct 5 Italy can help Iraq develop its energy networks and capacity using the know how of groups like Eni and Enel , the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

Italy aimed to strengthen its presence in local oil and gas projects in Iraq, the ministry said in a statement after the minister Paolo Romani had met Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Shahristani in Baghdad.

Romani also said Italian businesses were ready to strengthen existing partnerships in the country in two big infrastructure projects: the Al Faw port and the Al Mosul dam. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)