ROME, April 8 Italy wants to finalise a $1
billion deal for Israel to buy 30 M-346 Master training jets
from aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica's Alenia
Aermacchi unit as soon as possible, Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Sunday.
Monti, who is on a visit to Israel, made the comment to
Italian reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu, Italian news agencies reported.
"I confirm the government's intention to put the finishing
touches on this important contract as soon as possible," he was
quoted as saying by the Ansa news agency.
He said the deal would result in a "leap of quality" in
industrial relations between Italy and Israel.
Finmeccanica is 32 percent state-owned.
As part of the agreement the Italian government is expected
to make $1 billion worth of "offset" purchases from Israel's
defence industries, officials said when the deal was announced
in February.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Andrew Roche)