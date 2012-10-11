ROME Oct 11 Italian police seized a cement plant belonging to Italcementi, the world's fifth largest cement maker, over allegations of illegal toxic emissions, justice system officials said on Thursday.

The seizure was ordered by a court in the nearby town of Velletri.

Europe's biggest steel plant Ilva, based in southern Italy, was ordered to close due by a court due to toxic pollution last month.

No comment was immediately available from the company. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)