UPDATE 1-Grammer in advanced talks with China's Ningbo Jifeng to sell stake
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German auto components company Grammer AG said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
ROME Oct 11 The world's fifth largest cement maker Italcementi said on Thursday the seizure of one of its cement plants in Italy due to alleged illegal toxic emissions does not affect the factory's primary operations.
"It concerns emission points that do not relate to primary the combustion process, but some secondary phases of production," the company said in a statement on the plant near Rome, which employs 200.
The note said the seizure by police related to a process to bring the plant's emissions in line with European standards which had been in course for some weeks and was already partially completed. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)
LONDON, Feb 13 There was a time when the global aluminium market could be seen as two parallel universes, to borrow a phrase coined by Klaus Kleinfeld, chairman and chief executive of Alcoa.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will on Tuesday uncover the scale of a multi-billion dollar writedown from cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, along with its recovery plans as the Japanese industrial conglomerate scrambles for cash.