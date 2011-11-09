ROME Nov 9 Italian Economy Minister Giulio
Tremonti denied reports on Wednesday that a controversial
measure loosening job protection laws would be included in a
package of measures being discussed in parliament.
Treasury undersecretary Antonio Gentile said in a statement
that Tremonti had not told the Senate Budget committee that the
measure, fiercely opposed by unions, would be included in the
new financial stability law.
"Minister Tremonti said exactly the opposite. He explained
in the committee that there will be no modifications to the
articles in question," Gentile said.
Earlier, Elio Lannutti, a senator from the small Italy of
Values party, said that Tremonti had told the committee that the
amendments would be included in the new law.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)