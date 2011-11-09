ROME Nov 9 Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti denied reports on Wednesday that a controversial measure loosening job protection laws would be included in a package of measures being discussed in parliament.

Treasury undersecretary Antonio Gentile said in a statement that Tremonti had not told the Senate Budget committee that the measure, fiercely opposed by unions, would be included in the new financial stability law.

"Minister Tremonti said exactly the opposite. He explained in the committee that there will be no modifications to the articles in question," Gentile said.

Earlier, Elio Lannutti, a senator from the small Italy of Values party, said that Tremonti had told the committee that the amendments would be included in the new law. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)