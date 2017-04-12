MILAN, April 12 Italy is on the road to recovery
and it is unthinkable it could leave the euro, the head of the
European Union's executive arm Jean-Claude Juncker told La
Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday.
In an interview with the Italian daily, Juncker said he had
not yet seen in detail the economic and financial document the
Italian government presented on Tuesday.
"But certainly the commitment of the Italian government is
going in the right direction," he said.
On Tuesday Rome approved emergency deficit cuts for this
year, as promised to the European Commission.
Juncker however added that in the medium- and long-term
Italy had to "decisively" reform its public finances and in
particular its enormous debt.
"In the meantime let's clearly say that I rule out Italy
leaving the euro."
He said he appreciated Rome's efforts to tackle its banking
crisis. "We want the Italian banking system to come out of this
difficult period stronger and more robust".
Asked if he trusted U.S. President Donald Trump or was
scared by his actions, Juncker said he viewed Trump with
"growing benevolence".
"I think he's starting to feel the breath of history," he
said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)