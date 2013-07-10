ROME, July 10 Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta has ordered an investigation into the deportation in May
of the wife and daughter of fugitive Kazakh oligarch and
dissident Mukhtar Ablyazov as questions about its legality
multiply.
The mysterious operation in which Ablyazov's wife Alma
Shalabayeva and their six-year-old daughter were seized and
whisked off to Kazakhstan on a non-commercial flight two days
later has put pressure on Interior Minister Angelino Alfano.
Letta told parliament on Wednesday that differing versions
of exactly what happened after police raided Ablyazov's Rome
villa on May 29 "made further clarification unavoidable".
He said the results of the investigation would be made
public, adding that "doubts and shadows will not be tolerated".
This month, a court in Rome annulled decrees prosecutors had
issued to authorise the raid and said it was "perplexed" at the
speed of the deportation, which contrasted markedly with the
normally sluggish pace of the Italian bureaucracy.
Ablyazov, 50, was not at home when police raided the villa,
which his family had occupied since September 2012, but he has
accused Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev of pressing
Italian authorities to "kidnap" his family.
Lawyers for the family say Ablyazov's wife and daughter had
valid residency permits issued by Britain and Latvia and that
both were forcibly deported despite requesting political asylum.
A former government minister in Kazakhstan, Ablyazov fled
the oil-rich Central Asian state after his bank BTA
was nationalised and declared insolvent in 2009.
He was granted political asylum in Britain in 2011 and says
his life is in danger.
BTA has brought fraud charges against Ablyazov and his
allies. Accused of embezzling $6 billion, he has been in hiding
since last year when he fled Britain after missing a contempt of
court hearing at which he was due to be jailed for 22 months.
The Kazakh foreign ministry has said Italian authorities
detained Shalabayeva because she presented a false passport and
she was then deported at the Italian government's request.
As well as creating implications outside Italy, the affair
has brought trouble for Letta's fragile left-right coalition
government, with Alfano, secretary of Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right People of Freedom party, in the firing line.
Opposition lawmakers and members of Letta's centre-left
Democratic Party have pressed Alfano to explain the
circumstances of the arrest and deportation for which he was
ultimately responsible as interior minister.
Italy's state-owned oil giant Eni is one of several
co-owners of Kazakhstan's Kashagan field, the world's biggest
oilfield discovery in more than 40 years.
Italian media have also reported that Berlusconi, the head
of Alfano's party, is on good terms with Nazarbayev, who has
ruled his vast nation of 17 million for more than two decades.
Nazarbayev has overseen market reforms and foreign
investment inflows that have ensured rapid economic growth, but
he has tolerated no dissent.
Ablyazov, a theoretical physics graduate who earned a
fortune after the Soviet Union's demise, told Reuters in an
interview in December that he would run for office if free
elections were called when Nazarbayev's rule ends.
