ROME, March 23 Italy's cabinet on Friday
approved a hotly contested reform of the labour market and said
it would be presented to parliament as an ordinary bill, rather
than an emergency decree, meaning it will need more time for
approval.
After a five hour meeting, the cabinet issued a statement
saying it had approved a reform "strongly urged" by Italy's EU
partners which, as expected, eases firing restrictions and makes
it more costly for firms to use temporary contracts.
The decision to present the reform as an ordinary bill means
it will not be approved before the summer, and it could take
considerably longer.
Italy's largest trade union, the left-wing CGIL, has pledged
protracted strikes and protests against the measures on firing
and the large centre-left Democratic Party (PD) which is part of
Monti's majority, has vowed to amend important parts of it that
they do not like.
