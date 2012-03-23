ROME, March 23 Italy's cabinet on Friday approved a hotly contested reform of the labour market and said it would be presented to parliament as an ordinary bill, rather than an emergency decree, meaning it will need more time for approval.

After a five hour meeting, the cabinet issued a statement saying it had approved a reform "strongly urged" by Italy's EU partners which, as expected, eases firing restrictions and makes it more costly for firms to use temporary contracts.

The decision to present the reform as an ordinary bill means it will not be approved before the summer, and it could take considerably longer.

Italy's largest trade union, the left-wing CGIL, has pledged protracted strikes and protests against the measures on firing and the large centre-left Democratic Party (PD) which is part of Monti's majority, has vowed to amend important parts of it that they do not like.

