* Monti to tackle "dual" labour market of unprotected,
over-protected
* Young Italians confined to temporary, low-paid jobs
* Temporary contracts blamed for unskilled workforce, low
productivity
* Fiat leading in move away from collective bargaining
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Nov 30 They are called the
"precari", or "precarious ones" -- Italians in their twenties
and thirties armed with ambition and often excellent academic
degrees who have spent their entire working lives in poorly paid
temporary jobs.
They are the rule, not the exception, in a country where
young people are hardly ever given regular work but instead move
from one 6-month or one-year contract to another.
In some ways they are lucky to have work at all. Only one
Italian in five under the age of 25 has a job, along with
Greece, the lowest youth employment rate in the euro zone.
Italy's overall employment rate, at 57 percent, is the second
lowest in the area after tiny Malta.
When Luca Di Bonaventura graduated in political science from
Florence University in 2001 he had high hopes of a career in
journalism.
Now, after a decade of 6-month contracts with major Italian
news agencies, earning between 600 and 1,500 euros per month, he
has applied for jobs as a traffic warden and bank teller.
"I'd be a doorman in a hotel. I would take any job tomorrow
if it offered me a regular contract with sick pay, holiday pay,
anything that gave me the chance to plan my life."
Simona Allegretti is 37, has a degree in Italian literature
and works in a school for hairdressers after years of temporary
jobs as a teacher and working in a call centre. She earns 15
euros an hour and has no contract or employment protection.
She abandoned her quest for a teaching career in Italy's
state system after years of occasional work as a poorly paid
substitute. Less than one percent of regular teachers are under
35, and these are virtually unheard of in secondary school.
New Prime Minister Mario Monti has pledged that labour
reform will be a top priority of his new technocrat government,
brought in earlier this month to battle a debt emergency that
threatens the whole of the euro zone.
NOT ALWAYS LIKE THIS
It wasn't always like this. Until the mid-1990s temporary
jobs were a rarity in Italy, and in any case carried similar
levels of benefits as regular work.
When new types of temporary contracts and agency work were
introduced they were widely hailed as a vital injection of
flexibility in an ossified system. Now there is a consensus,
even among economists and at Italy's central bank, that things
have gone too far.
Nine out of ten first jobs are now taken under a temporary
contract, whether the worker is an unskilled labourer or a
graduate. Starting salaries, in real terms, are at the same
level as in the 1980s.
The system is failing because companies take advantage of
the much lower labour costs associated with these contracts by
renewing them as often as is allowed and then simply
substituting the temporary worker with a new one.
So temporary work that was supposed to be a stepping stone
to a stable job is leading nowhere. Workers either return to
unemployment or struggle for years with unstable work. "Precari
a vita", or "precarious for life", has become a common term.
Moreover, unlike in many European countries, most unemployed
Italians cannot rely on government benefits or access to
programmes to help them find a job.
"Without the prospect of even gradual stabilisation of
temporary employment the quality of human capital is weakened,
with long-term negative effects on productivity and
profitability," former Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi, now
head of the European Central Bank, said in a recent speech.
THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY
Abuse of the temporary contract is only half the story,
however.
One reason why firms are so reluctant to hire workers on
regular contracts is because once they have done so it is almost
impossible to fire them.
"We have to get away from a dual labour market where some
are too protected while others are totally without protection or
insurance in the case of unemployment," Monti said in his maiden
speech to parliament.
These "too protected" workers populate the public sector and
companies with more than 15 employees. Here workers benefit from
rigid rules offering strong guarantees and, especially in the
public sector, a job for life.
Workers in firms of more than 15 employees are protected by
article 18 of a labour statute drawn up in the 1970s.
It states that a worker can only be dismissed for gross
misconduct, and unless this is proved he must be reinstated with
payment of full salary for the period of lost employment, as
well as legal costs while the case was being judged.
The fact that it only applies to companies above 15
employees was originally to protect trade unionists from
arbitrary dismissal, but it has created a major disincentive for
small companies to grow, damaging Italy's industrial structure.
While firms have great difficulty shedding single workers,
they can close an entire branch of production if they can show
that the company needs to restructure due to economic crisis.
"Paradoxically, in Italy it is far easier to fire ten
workers than to fire one," said labour expert Piero Ichino.
Monti will not get union support for any easing of firing
restrictions unless he also introduces a comprehensive system of
jobless benefits, something he told parliament was sorely needed
but which will be hard to finance in current circumstances.
"TURNING POINT"
Even if the new prime minister can hammer out a consensus on
hiring and firing, his task of reforming the labour market will
be far from over. Debate is already raging over another
contentious issue: collective bargaining.
Car maker Fiat, Italy's largest private industrial group,
has led the way by ignoring industry-wide national agreements
and striking deals at the plant level to set tougher rules on
working hours, sick pay and strikes.
Ichino said Fiat's example, which is being followed by other
large groups, "marks a turning point in Italy's system of
industrial relations."
The move towards contracts that take more account of company
and regional differences is opposed by many on the left and has
split the country's trade unions, but Monti made clear that he
sees it as the way forward.
"We intend to continue to move the focus of collective
agreements to the company level, as the European institutions
ask, and as the social partners have already begun to do," he
said.
Chiara Di Lorenzo, 31, from Naples, is hoping the reforms
will give her a better chance of finding a job worthy of her
masters degree in international co-operation and development.
She is still looking for stable employment after a chain of
part-time, temporary and sometimes unpaid jobs working with
refugees, non-profit organisations and Rome University.
She helped set up a Facebook group called "Network
Precario", whose 900 members try to help each other in the
search for "real" work. But morale is low.
"There are hardly any funds for co-operation and development
in Italy, so there isn't much hope unless you know someone who
counts," she says.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)